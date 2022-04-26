This afternoon (Tuesday April 26), a man arrested on suspicion of the kidnap of missing Burnley mum Katie Kenyon has been further arrested on suspicion of her murder.

While Katie has not yet been found, and the search for her is continuing, detectives are now working on the basis that she is sadly no longer alive.

The 50-year-old man under arrest for Katie’s murder remains in custody where he is being questioned about her disappearance.

Detectives are this evening making a further application to Burnley Magistrates Court to continue this male’s detention to 9pm tomorrow (Wednesday April 27).

Katie’s family have been informed of the latest developments and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who was in Bolton by Bowland, Gisburn Forest or that area and may have seen Katie, either in company or on her own, or who saw or has dashcam footage of a van matching the description previously given, to come forward and contact them.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We're really grateful for all the help that members of the public have given us so far and we continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, however small, to come forward and speak to us. Whilst we do have someone under arrest, our enquiries are very much on-going.

“We are aware that many members of the public have offered to help us in searches and whilst we are grateful for that, we please ask the public not to do so. The area we are searching is very large and remote with no phone signal. The police teams are trained professionals who are used to doing this sort of work. Please leave it to us.”

The search teams now number more than 60 trained search officers from Lancashire, North Wales, Merseyside and GMP, with specialist dogs, a plane and other specialist search equipment being used, whilst the Salvation Army are also providing assistance.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24th or you can contact them through the Major Incident Public Portal here.