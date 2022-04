Andrew Burfield (50) of Todmorden Road, Burnley, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Katie Kenyon

Police investigating the disappearance of Katie (33) have said they are now working on the basis that she is no longer alive.