Katie Kenyon: Drones deployed as search for missing Burnley woman continues

In what is now being treated as a murder investigation, the search for Katie (33) has been centred around Gisburn Forest in recent days.

It is believe that at about 9-30am on Friday (April 22nd) a woman matching Katie’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in the silver Ford Transit (pictured) registration MT57 FLC to the Bolton by Bowland area. She has not been seen since.

The search teams now number more than 60 trained search officers from Lancashire, North Wales, Merseyside and GMP, with specialist dogs, a plane and other specialist search equipment being used.

A 50-year-old man from Burnley is currently being questioned by police on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

