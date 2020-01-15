Jonjo Highton killer admits slashing paedophile's neck in prison

A convicted murderer who tried to slash the neck of a paedophile prisoner in a frenzied cell attack admitted that he engineered a move to a different jail simply to kill him.

Arron Graham, 27, admitted he had “been tracking” sex offender Paul Boardman who had been jailed for abusing children.

Arron Graham

Graham, who is already serving a life sentence for his part in the murder of Preston teenager Jonjo Highton, “saw an opportunity to seek revenge” when he moved to Wakefield, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He purposely befriended Boardman before planning the attack, including studying medical books to find which veins he needed to cut to ensure his death.

On November 14, 2018, Graham went to Boardman’s cell and when his back was turned, Graham grabbed him by the neck and tried to slash his throat with a homemade shank - a razor blade melted onto a toothbrush.

He then forced Boardman to his bed and slashed him again across the forehead.

Jonjo Highton, 18, was killed in an attack in Deepdale in 2014

Boardman fled his cell pursued by Graham, hacking at him before prison officers jumped in. Boardman suffered deep wounds to his neck and head, but no permanent injuries.

Graham was quick to admit his motive and told officers: “I knew I had missed the artery because there not enough blood. I was disappointed not to kill him.”

Graham admitted attempted murder and told he must serve at least another seven years on top of his current sentence. Graham had received a minimum 29-year sentence for his part in the murder of young dad Jonjo Highton, 18, who was set upon by a gang and stabbed to death in Deepdale in August 2014. Graham was one of six men convicted of the murder in 2015.

Graham’s barrister at Leeds Crown Court, Richard Barradell, said in mitigation that his client was still a young man and felt very strongly about the child abuse carried out by Boardman.

During discussions between Mr Barradell and the Judge Andrew Stubbs QC about the possible length of the sentence, Graham interjected by saying: “I don’t want to be released.”

On sentencing, Judge Stubbs told him: “It was a carefully-planned and determined attempt to take his life, fuelled by your desire for revenge.

“You engineered a move to the same prison after finding him in the system.

“You made frank admissions about your motive. You are plainly dangerous.”

He handed Graham another life sentence, to serve at least seven more years after his 29-year sentence for murder has finished.