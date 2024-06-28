Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested after a Jaguar crashed and overturned in Fulwood.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the wreck in Eastway around 6pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed both ways while emergency services worked at the scene and the Jaguar F-Pace was recovered.

The scene of the crash in Eastway, Fulwood on Wednesday | Submitted

No one was injured in the crash but an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.