Jaguar driver, 18, arrested for drug driving after flipping car in Fulwood Eastway crash
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the wreck in Eastway around 6pm on Wednesday.
The road was closed both ways while emergency services worked at the scene and the Jaguar F-Pace was recovered.
No one was injured in the crash but an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
A spokesperson for the force said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of a specified controlled drug. He has since been released under investigation.”