Jaguar driver, 18, arrested for drug driving after flipping car in Fulwood Eastway crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jun 2024, 14:49 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 14:51 BST
A man was arrested after a Jaguar crashed and overturned in Fulwood.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the wreck in Eastway around 6pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed both ways while emergency services worked at the scene and the Jaguar F-Pace was recovered.

The scene of the crash in Eastway, Fulwood on WednesdayThe scene of the crash in Eastway, Fulwood on Wednesday
The scene of the crash in Eastway, Fulwood on Wednesday | Submitted

No one was injured in the crash but an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A spokesperson for the force said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of a specified controlled drug. He has since been released under investigation.”

