*WARNING: This article contains graphic images you may find distressing*

Jacky Ward was walking her two Jack Russell's Patch, 14, and Pixie, 2, on Bryan Road at around 8.40am last Monday when the attack happened.

The 67-year-old was on her way home when she caught a glimpse of a man walking a dog on the other side of the road.

Seconds later, Jacky was horrified when the man's dog suddenly ran across the street before launching a savage attack against Patch.

14-year-old Jack Russel Patch was attacked by a suspected XL Bully in Blackpool

Jacky said: "I realised what was going to happen and I tried to step in front of the dog, but it just grabbed Patch by the scruff of the neck and tried to pull him away.

"There was no provocation. The dog literally only had a second or two glimpse of my dogs."

Jacky grabbed Patch who was "screaming blue murder" and attempted to pull him to safety as the dog's owner ran across the street.

The man shouted at the dog and hit it in a futile attempt to get it to stop, but Jacky said it completely ignored him.

"The dog wasn't on a lead but it had a full harness on, so the guy had hold of the harness and was trying to pull the dog away, but effectively that meant we were having a tug of war with Patch," she said.

"I was screaming and fortunately people began to realise something was going on and started to appear."

Patch was left with a seven inch scar on his neck following the attack

She said a lady in a car stopped to help as well as a man who was working in a house across the road.

A woman also came out of a house further down the street and threw water over the dogs, but that didn't work either.

"Patch at this time was in a dreadful state. He was like a rag doll," Jacky added.

"Eventually, after a good five minutes the dog just gave up and let go."

A woman drove Jacky and her dogs to a nearby vet where Patch was immediately given medical attention.

The dog luckily did not puncture any arteries, but Patch had to undergo an operation and was left with a seven inch scar on his neck.

The dog luckily did not puncture any arteries, but Patch had to undergo an operation

Jacky said: "The attack felt like it went on forever. I just didn't know how to solve the situation because the dog was built so solidly nothing you did would affect it.

"The dog's face was the size of a football and its mouth was like a foot wide.

"I am pretty certain that it is an XL Bully-type. The size of its jaw was terrifying."

From December 31, 2023, XL Bullies were no longer allowed out in public unless they were wearing a muzzle and placed on a lead.

It also became illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray from the above date.

Jacky contacted the police following the attack but she said they advised her to contact the dog warden.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police told the Gazette: "We received a report and have investigated.

"We are satisfied this is not a police matter."

Jacky said the incident has left her terrified of going out and she now suffers from flashbacks.

"I can't sleep properly. I'm so nervous about taking Pixie out. I'm terrified the same thing will happen again," she added.

"I really want this to be sorted out. I'm very concerned this could happen to someone else and I really don't want that."