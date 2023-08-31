News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Jack Jermy-Doyle: one man pleads guilty to killing the 25-year-old whilst another denies manslaughter charge

A 29-year-old man has admitted killing Jack Jermy-Doyle in Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 18:03 BST

Jack, 25, was assaulted on the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street, Preston, at approximately 2.40am on August 12 last year following an altercation with two men.

He was rushed to hospital following the attack and put on a ventilator, but sadly died two days later on Sunday, August 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jak Fairclough of Blackpool Road in Preston, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter when he appeared at Preston Crown Court today (Thursday, August 31)

Jack Jermy-Doyle died in hospital after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Jack Jermy-Doyle died in hospital after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Jack Jermy-Doyle died in hospital after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

He was bailed and will be sentenced at a later date.

A second man, Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, also appeared at court and denied a charge of manslaughter.

He was remanded in custody and will face a trial starting on March 11 next year.

Read More
“We’ve been bled dry": people from across the Preston area remain caught up in B...

Lancashire Police say Jack’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, and they are aware of today’s development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives investigating Jack’s death confirmed two men were charged with manslaughter on Tuesday, July 18.

Both Fairclough and Parkinson appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 3. Neither indicated a plea at the time and were bailed to attend Preston Crown Court on August 31.