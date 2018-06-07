Investigators probe Preston crime scene as part of murder inquiry

This is the scene at a murder investigation in Preston that has been launched following the death of an elderly woman.

Crime Scene Investigators were at the former home of 88-year-old Bernadette Green, who died at the property on Inkerman Street on Friday, May 18.

Her death was not initially thought to be suspicious.



Police say activity at the property forms part of their investigation which was launched yesterday following the results of a post-mortem.

A 65-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody.





