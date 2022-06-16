The incident on the evening of June 9 happened at Smart Storage in Lund Street, Preston, which is less than 400ft from the city's main police station.

One Preston businessman told the Post he's lost in the region of £100,000 of joblot household goods in the break-in, which has left him "devastated".

The man, who asked not to be named, said: "It's left me stressed and suffering sleepness nights."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smart Storage in Lund Street, Preston. Image courtesy of Google.

He claims he was made aware of the incident the following morning by other unit holders, and says that in total, four units were targeted.

Police have not been able to verify whether other units were also burgled.

A force spokesman said: "No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."

The businessman said he is only insured for £5,000 on his unit, and is now seeking help and an explantion of what happened from Smart Storage.

A Google Maps image showing how close Smart Storage is to the police station

He said: "It's advertised as having 24 hour security, so how can this happen?

"I've heard it took them an hour and a half with a van to get the stuff."

Despite the manager of the units telling the Post he knew nothing of the incident, Smart Storage head office has confirmed they are working with police.

A spokesman said: "I can confirm that we have had a break in on Thursday evening on 9th June and that it has been reported to the police.