News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

International drug trafficker smuggled £1.5m worth of heroin from Pakistan to Blackburn by hiding it in balloons and gloves

A man who smuggled £1.5m worth of heroin from Pakistan to Blackburn by hiding it in balloons and gloves has been jailed.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST
Akhlaq Muhammad smuggled £1.5m worth of heroin from Pakistan to Blackburn by hiding it in balloons and gloves (Credit: Lancashire Police)Akhlaq Muhammad smuggled £1.5m worth of heroin from Pakistan to Blackburn by hiding it in balloons and gloves (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Akhlaq Muhammad smuggled £1.5m worth of heroin from Pakistan to Blackburn by hiding it in balloons and gloves (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Akhlaq Muhammad conspired with others in Pakistan, Dubai and Birmingham to import £1.5m of heroin into Blackburn between March 2021 and September 2022.

Muhammad used variations of his name and those of family members to have 11 packages of heroin delivered to properties in Canterbury Street and Whitebirk Road.

The packages weighed a combined total of 23kg (50lb).

Police he also hid drugs in a coffee machine and a carpet in an attempt to trick customs officials (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police he also hid drugs in a coffee machine and a carpet in an attempt to trick customs officials (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police he also hid drugs in a coffee machine and a carpet in an attempt to trick customs officials (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Jack Jermy-Doyle: Pair charged with manslaughter after man dies from ‘serious he...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On other occasions, Muhammad hid the drugs in a coffee machine and a carpet to try and trick customs officials.

During a search of his home, police found a large cardboard box parcel containing balloons which were “similar to those seized containing heroin”.

Muhammad, 42, of Whitebirk Road, Blackburn, was charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class A drug.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to six years in prison at Preston Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Det Chief Insp Tom Edmondson, of East Division, said: “Muhammad thought he was a criminal mastermind and could outsmart the authorities by importing large amounts of heroin hidden in balloons and other items.

“Thanks to the hard work and diligence of the investigation team, we have managed to put a pin in Muhammad’s sophisticated criminal network.

“I welcome the sentence handed down by the court and I hope it sends out a clear message to any organised crime network that East Lancashire is not a safe place to operate.

“We will identify you, we will uncover the evidence against you and we will put you before the courts.”