Increased fears over Preston teen missing in Lake District

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a Preston teenager missing in the Lake District.

Ryan Bond has not been seen for more than three weeks after he was last spotted boarding a train at Preston Railway Station.

It is believed the 16-year-old is in the Kendal area and officers want him to get in touch saying they are "concerned for his welfare".

Police described Ryan as 5ft tall and when he was last seen at 11.25am on August 12 he was wearing a grey top, grey joggers, and grey jacket.

A Cumbria Police spokesmen said two other teenagers reported missing by the force on August 23 and thought to be with Ryan were found earlier this week.

The spokesman added:: "Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Ryan to contact this number if he sees this appeal."