In the dock: More cases from Preston Magistrates Court
A Chorley man who deliberately set fire to an awning at a pub in Accrington was given a four months jail sentence suspended for a year by magistrates in Preston.
Daniel Flevill, of Larch Avenue, pleaded guilty to arson and was also given a supervision order for a year.
The 32-year-old also admitted breaching a non-molestation order by coming with 100-metres of a person he was forbidden to be near and was fined £20.
Woman, 35, given suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified
Emily Critchley McDermott, 35, of Windsor Avenue, Adlington was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months by Preston Magistrates after pleading guilty to driving a car whilst disqualified.
She was also given an identical suspended sentence to run concurrently for breaching a community order imposed in August 2021 for refusing to give a breath test after being suspected of a driving offence.
The court imposed a supervision order for 12 months and ordered McDermott to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
Shoplifter stole goods worth £1,200 from city stores
A Preston shoplifter who stole goods worth more than £1,200 from various stores in the city had a four-week prison sentence suspended for a year by magistrates in the city.
Lisa McFarlane, of Bow Lane, pleaded guilty to five separate theft charges and was required to have treatment for drug dependency as part of a 12-month supervision order.
The 37-year-old admitted stealing gift sets from Boots in Preston - one worth £700 and the other £400 - in the space of 24 hours. She also pleaded guilty to taking a FCUK duffle bag worth £42 from Boots and two offences of stealing laundry products from Poundland and Home Bargains.
Three-year ban for driver who failed drug swipe
A Preston man who failed a drug swipe after being stopped driving a BMW M4 car on London Road in the city was given a three-year ban and fined £300.
Ayas Ismail, 39, of Brixton Road, pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £120.
Cottam man banned for drink-driving
Andrew Bielas-Barnes, of Larch Lane, Cottam, was banned from driving for 17 months for being at the wheel of a car when he was over the alcohol limit.
The 47-year-old was also fined £394.