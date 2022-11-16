Daniel Flevill, of Larch Avenue, pleaded guilty to arson and was also given a supervision order for a year.

The 32-year-old also admitted breaching a non-molestation order by coming with 100-metres of a person he was forbidden to be near and was fined £20.

Woman, 35, given suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified

Preston Magistrates Court

Emily Critchley McDermott, 35, of Windsor Avenue, Adlington was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months by Preston Magistrates after pleading guilty to driving a car whilst disqualified.

She was also given an identical suspended sentence to run concurrently for breaching a community order imposed in August 2021 for refusing to give a breath test after being suspected of a driving offence.

The court imposed a supervision order for 12 months and ordered McDermott to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Shoplifter stole goods worth £1,200 from city stores

A Preston shoplifter who stole goods worth more than £1,200 from various stores in the city had a four-week prison sentence suspended for a year by magistrates in the city.

Lisa McFarlane, of Bow Lane, pleaded guilty to five separate theft charges and was required to have treatment for drug dependency as part of a 12-month supervision order.

The 37-year-old admitted stealing gift sets from Boots in Preston - one worth £700 and the other £400 - in the space of 24 hours. She also pleaded guilty to taking a FCUK duffle bag worth £42 from Boots and two offences of stealing laundry products from Poundland and Home Bargains.

Three-year ban for driver who failed drug swipe

A Preston man who failed a drug swipe after being stopped driving a BMW M4 car on London Road in the city was given a three-year ban and fined £300.

Ayas Ismail, 39, of Brixton Road, pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £120.

Cottam man banned for drink-driving

Andrew Bielas-Barnes, of Larch Lane, Cottam, was banned from driving for 17 months for being at the wheel of a car when he was over the alcohol limit.

