Illegal vapes and cigarettes worth almost £50,000 seized from shops in Leyland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following information from the public, officers from South Ribble’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with Trading Standards, visited four stores in the Leyland area and seized a total of 3,227 goods as well as around £5,000 in cash.
The products were all seized for having more than legal limit in the chamber and displaying the wrong health warnings.
Inspector Mike Moys, from South Ribble’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to making communities feel safer and better places to live and work and we will always work closely with the community to ensure we achieve this and to tackle this activity which can often lead to anti-social behaviour in neighbouring areas.
“Without information from the public, we would be unable to carry out this sort of proactive work which helps to prevent and detect crime, ensuring the safeguarding and protection of our community”.
‘Gateway to illegal substances’
Dawn Robinson from Lancashire County Council’s Trading Standards said: "The sale of cheap illicit tobacco and illegal vapes to children encourages addiction, and can be a gateway to other illegal substances, while the sale of illegal products has a financial impact on both legitimate businesses, and on the health and wellbeing of our communities.
"If you know of businesses selling illegal goods, please send any information to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133."