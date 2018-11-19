"I feel sorry for him" - victim of Preston burglar Nicholas Powis speaks after her ordeal

A forgiving takeaway owner has told how she “feels sorry” for an intruder who left her new eaterie showered in glass.

Manager Chi Tsang, 25, spoke after Nicholas Powis was jailed for targeting three Preston businesses, including the new Roasta Chinese takeaway in Plungington, as well as Plungington Community Centre.

Powis, 28, Hawkwinds Close, Ribbleton, Preston, admitted five burglaries when he appeared before Preston Crown Court.

Miss Tsang, who only launched the business recently, said: " He smashed our window and came in. He stole loose change behind the counter.

"There was broken glass and one of the tables was damaged.

"Obviously it didn't feel very good. We've only recently opened but I'm definitely staying, there are some lovely people in Preston and it's just a one off.

"I'm upset at what happened but I also feel sorry for him. I don't know why he's doing this to businesses trying our hardest to make a living.

Prosecuting, Karen Brooks described how on September 5 he burgled the Adelphi Express, on Adelphi Street, Preston, and stole tobacco products to the value of £6,500. he returned to the same premises on September 15 and stole £750 worth of tobacco products.

Two days later, Dominoes Pizza, on Deepdale Road, Preston,was broken into with £50 cash and ice cream stolen.

He smashed his way into Roasta Chinese takeaway, on Plungington Road, on September 19 and stole £100.

Some time that evening he also broke into the Plungington Community Centre and stole a CCTV monitor worth £180.

Powis was jailed for 28 months by Recorder Grundy.

