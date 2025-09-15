Hunt for hit and run driver after woman, 30s, struck by van in Preston
The woman, aged in her 30s, was left injured in the road after she was hit by a van in West Park Avenue, Ashton at around 8.53pm last Wednesday (September 10).
The van left the scene and Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help to trace the driver.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information and footage following a collision between a van and a pedestrian in Preston.
“We received the report at 8.53pm on September 10, that a woman in her 30s had suffered minor injuries following the collision on West Park Avenue in Ashton.
“The van did not stop at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing to trace it, and the driver.
“If you witnessed this or have dashcam or CCTV footage of Any vans on this street between 8.25pm and 8.35pm on September 10, 2025, please get in touch with us on 101 quoting log 1342 of September 10.”