Lancashire Police hunt for driver who smashed into Preston Market over Christmas
Police are searching for a driver who crashed into Preston Market over Christmas, causing thousands of pounds in damage.
The car smashed into the Market's Earl Street entrance at around 10.45pm on Saturday, December 23, with the driver fleeing the scene before police arrived.
No one was injured in the crash and Lancashire Police say efforts are under way to trace the driver.
A spokesman for the force said: "Enquiries are ongoing. The driver hasn’t been traced, no one arrested."
Preston Market remains open as normal with shoppers using the entrances at the Outdoor Market and Orchard Street, next to the Wallace & Gromit bench.
The damaged entrance has been boarded up while Preston City Council await repairs to be completed.
A spokesperson for Preston Market added: "A car crashed into the door of the market. The police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and are treating it as a criminal offence.
"Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident and the structure of the market has been passed as safe.
"Despite the incident damaging the door entrance at Earl Street, Preston Market is open for business as usual. Please use the entrances via the Outdoor Market or Orchard Street next to the Wallace & Gromit bench."