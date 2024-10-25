Lancashire Police seize hundreds of illicit tobacco products and vapes from Preston shop
Officers from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team joined forces with Trading Standards to visit the store after concerns were raised by members of the community.
They found 243 illicit products hidden in two “sophisticated concealments” within the shop. If sold as genuine, the haul would be worth almost £3,000, said Lancashire Police.
Inspector Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to making communities feel safer and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure we achieve this.
“Without information from the public, we would be unable to carry out this sort of proactive work which helps to prevent and detect crime, ensuring the safeguarding and protection of our community”.
County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council, added: "Our Trading Standards team joined forces with Lancashire Constabulary officers to conduct an enquiry at a shop in Preston and were there for quite some time.
"The team discovered illicit tobacco and vapes with a retail value of £3,000 hidden in two sophisticated concealments within the shop.
"Anyone who has concerns about the sale of any age-restricted products can report these to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133.