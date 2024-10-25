Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police discovered hundreds of illicit vapes and packets of tobacco, worth thousands of pounds, stashed away in secret compartments behind a shop counter.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team joined forces with Trading Standards to visit the store after concerns were raised by members of the community.

They found 243 illicit products hidden in two “sophisticated concealments” within the shop. If sold as genuine, the haul would be worth almost £3,000, said Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with Trading Standards, visited the store in Preston and seized a total of 243 Illicit packets of tobacco and vapes | Lancashire Police

Inspector Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to making communities feel safer and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure we achieve this.

“Without information from the public, we would be unable to carry out this sort of proactive work which helps to prevent and detect crime, ensuring the safeguarding and protection of our community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council, added: "Our Trading Standards team joined forces with Lancashire Constabulary officers to conduct an enquiry at a shop in Preston and were there for quite some time.

"The team discovered illicit tobacco and vapes with a retail value of £3,000 hidden in two sophisticated concealments within the shop.

"Anyone who has concerns about the sale of any age-restricted products can report these to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133.

"If you are a business looking for advice on how to comply with the law in this area then you can look at our online resources, which includes free online training for staff: ."