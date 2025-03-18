Hundreds evacuated from Preston Crown Court due to fire drill

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Preston Crown Court after a fire drill today.

Hearings were adjourned and court rooms evacuated as legal teams, juries, the media and those in the public galleries were led outside.

Around 200 court users were evacuated from Preston Crown Court due to a routine fire drill this morning (Tuesday, March 18)placeholder image
Around 200 people waited for around 30 minutes before the all-clear was given and they were welcomed back inside after going through the court’s strict security.

A spokesperson for the courts service said: “Preston Combined Court was evacuated this morning at 11.03am as part of a planned fire drill.

“This was not an emergency evacuation. The building is back open, operational and safe to occupy.”

