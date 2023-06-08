Hull man, 30, with links to Preston is wanted by police for prison recall
A 30-year-old man with links to Preston is wanted by police for prison recall.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Lancashire Police have shared the search appeal of Humberside Police, who are keen to speak to Steven Cadman from Hull.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him, and whilst he has links to the Hull area, it is believed he is also linked to the Preston, Lancashire area.
If you see him, or know where he is, contact police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 23*52943.