Huge zombie knife discovered by young children in Ashton-on-Ribble

A weapons sweep was conducted by police in the Ashton-on-Ribble area on Wednesday (May 18).

A concerned member of the public reported a group of young children had found a knife.

“One we arrived we discovered it was a zombie knife,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you discover any knives or weapons please report this to 101 immediately.”

What is a zombie knife?

Zombie knives (also known as zombie killer knives or zombie slayer knives) are knives with a cutting or serrated edge.

The knives sometimes have images or words (whether on the blade or handle) that suggest the blade is intended for the purpose of violence.

The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 made it illegal to bring into the UK, sell, hire, lend or give anyone a zombie knife.

The government website states that knives with a cutting edge, a serrated edge and images or words suggesting it is used for violence are illegal.

From July 14, 2021, it became an offence to possess a zombie knife, even in private.

What is Operation Sceptre?

A large zombie knife was discovered by police in Ashton. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Monday, May 16 marked the start of Operation Sceptre – a week of action tackling knife and weapon crime.

More than 950 weapons were taken off the county's streets and 77 people were arrested during the last Operation Sceptre in Lancashire.

During the week of intensified action, officers will be conducting knife sweeps and using metal detecting arches in public places to identify people carrying knives.

Police will also be visiting schools to educate young people about the dangers of carrying and using bladed weapons.

Chief Insp Dave Oldfield, of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “Knife crime impacts not only the individuals involved, but their families, friends and wider community.

“It’s truly devastating when an incident occurs so I urge anyone thinking about carrying a knife to reconsider as, in a brief moment, your life can be changed forever.