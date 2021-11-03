Huge 'Knife Angel' arrives in Lancashire - here's where you can see it and when

A candle-lit peace vigil will be held outside Blackburn Cathedral at 5.45pm, to mark the start of the Knife Angel Lancashire education programme - and everyone is invited.

Created by the British Ironwork Centre, the Knife Angel is a national monument that will be transported to different locations, acting as a catalyst for dialogue, education and reflection by highlighting the devastating impact this type of violent crime can have on individuals, families and communities.

The Knife Angel will be in position to the rear of Blackburn Cathedral until November 29, bringing with it a month-long knife crime awareness and education programme. Already a range of school and community groups from across Lancashire have booked onto the free activities.

The Knife Angel

There will also be a knife box next to the Knife Angel, where people can safely hand in their weapons.

Focus on prevention

Det Ch Supt Sue Clarke, Head of the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “The education programme has a focus on prevention – how we can all play a part in raising awareness of knife crime and deterring our loved ones from getting involved.

"We are determined to make the most of the opportunities the Knife Angel brings, to engage our local communities in discussions about the devastating impacts of knife and violent crime. I would urge everyone in the county to visit the Knife Angel Lancashire website to find out how they can get involved during November.”

The Angel is made up of 100,000 seized knives and blades

The Knife Crime Lancashire project is a partnership between the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office, Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, Blackburn Cathedral and

Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, said: "Knife crime affects entire communities, not just the individuals who carry knives and those who, sadly, use them.

"This peace vigil is particularly poignant in light of recent events and is an opportunity for all our communities to stand together in solidarity against violent crime of this nature, and to commit to do whatever we can to deter our loved ones from carrying knives.

“A knife box will be sited next to the Knife Angel and I encourage anyone who carries a knife to surrender their blade. My message to anyone thinking of carrying a knife is simple. Don't

do it.

"You are so much more likely to become a victim yourself and the potential to cause serious injury is huge, even if you don’t intend to. More than that, carrying an offensive weapon is a serious offence and our officers are out there to take action and deal with offenders robustly.”

Peace Vigil

The peace vigil will include statements from interfaith representatives, committing to work together for peace.

Candles will be available to anyone who would like to attend the peace vigil, an act of remembrance for anyone in Lancashire, including those who have lost loved ones through knife crime or been affected by knife crime in other ways.

The Revd Canon Dr Rowena Pailing, Vice Dean and Canon Missioner at Blackburn Cathedral, has worked closely with the British Ironworks Centre to bring the Knife Angel to Lancashire.

She added: “After months of preparations, we’re looking forward to welcoming the Knife Angel to Lancashire during November.

“The various education activities and awareness sessions are open to everyone from across the county. Anyone of all faiths and none is welcome at the cathedral to take part in the

month-long programme.”

Social media:

Facebook Knife Angel Lancashire

Twitter @knifeangellancs