Huge cannabis farm discovered after police raid Leyland business park

A cannabis farm has been uncovered after a police raid on a Leyland business park.



Police descended on the business premises in Talbot Road, Chandler Business Park, off Golden Hill Lane in Leyland at 7.25pm yesterday.

Police uncovered a cannabis farm after raiding a business premises in Talbot Road, off Golden Hill Lane in Leyland yesterday evening (August 28)

The business was raided after police received an anonymous tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers remain at the scene this morning as the process of removing hundreds of plants and related equipment from the building continues.

Lancashire Police described the drugs bust as 'significant', with hundreds of plants discovered at various stages of growth.

A police spokesman said: "We received a report about a cannabis farm at a business address in Talbot Road, Leyland yesterday evening.

"Officers executed a drug warrant at the address and discovered a significant amount of cannabis plants inside the premises.

"We do not have details on the total amount of plants at this stage, but it is believed to number in the hundreds.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries are on-going."

