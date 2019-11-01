How Byron Highton is working with Safety Guide Foundation to stamp out knife crime in memory of his brother Jon-Jo

Byron Highton, of Preston, is so passionate about stopping others feel the loss and pain he did, that he has been working hard to hammer home the devastating impact of knife crime.

He joined Safety Guide Foundation seven months ago and is now taking the lead as knife crime manager.

The 29-year-old talks to pupils in schools, as well as delivering a hard-hitting over 18s presentation to help stop the epidemic.

Byron's 18-year-old brother Jon-Jo, of Deepdale, was stabbed to death in the street in August 2014.

Several men are serving lengthy jail terms for their role in his brutal death.

Byron says: “My passion and my job is to continue my brother’s legacy.

“His death destroyed our family. I get a pain in my chest when I speak about it. I suffer from chronic depression and have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Every time I talk about it, I know it takes a bit away from my body.

“My presentation is one of the most powerful in the country and I have put my heart and soul into it.

“It has real life facts about victims, and has graphic images, as well as information on the human body so people can understand that any knife of any size can be deadly.

“But the pain I feel is outweighed massively when I see how people have listened and are in tears.

“I have got the talk to where I want it to be. We have been given funding and been in talks with the police and fire service so we feel it is working.”

If anyone wants to book Byron and Safety Guide Foundation to speak, visit www.safetyguide.co.uk.

