Housing block closed off and blood seen on ground in Preston street

A housing block was cordoned off and blood was seen on the ground on a street in Preston this morning.

By Wes Holmes
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 11:19 am
Updated Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 12:08 pm

Police officers, including forensics, attended Tulketh Brow at around 10.30am, May 22.

They stood down shortly after 11am.

A police spokesman confirmed an assault had taken place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The road cordoned off

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Police at the scene this morning