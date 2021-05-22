Housing block closed off and blood seen on ground in Preston street
A housing block was cordoned off and blood was seen on the ground on a street in Preston this morning.
Police officers, including forensics, attended Tulketh Brow at around 10.30am, May 22.
They stood down shortly after 11am.
A police spokesman confirmed an assault had taken place.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.