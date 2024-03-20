Household furniture set to be shipped to Lancashire contained 20 kilos of cannabis worth '£200k'
Officers from the Fylde Rural Task Force conducted a drugs warrant with the assistance of Border Force last week.
A suspicious package was intercepted by Border Force and officers were contacted to assist with an investigation.
20 kilos of cannabis "worth around £200,000" was found hidden within household furniture when the package was opened.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A warrant was executed at an address in the Warton area of Fylde and an investigation is ongoing."
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.
It also delivers on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
The operations aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.
