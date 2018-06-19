Hotel resident accused of Preston manslaughter appears in court

Have your say

A man is to appear before Preston Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of a 35-year-old at a Preston hotel.

Jonathan Palgrave died after being taken to Royal Preston Hospital on May 20.

It came after police officers had been called to The Clifton Hotel on Fishergate Hill, Preston, earlier the same evening at 8.20pm, following a report that a man had collapsed.

A probe later revealed that two days before his death, Mr Palgrave had been assaulted and suffered a head injury.

Fylde man Paul Ellerker, 30, currently of The Clifton Hotel, Preston, stands charged with his manslaughter.

He made his first appearance at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The case was committed to Preston crown Court where he will appear on July 17.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.

