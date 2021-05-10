Horrific machete fight on Morecambe street filmed for social media

Police were called to the scene on Bartholomew Road at around 3.15pm on Sunday, May 9 following reports of a fight involving two men carrying weapons.

Shocking footage showed the two bloodied men thrashing their weapons at each other as members of the public screamed out in horror.

Police said they were aware of footage circulating on social media of the incident but urged people not to share it further.

Morecambe machete fight was filmed and shared on social media.

Officers attended the scene and following a search of the area one man was arrested.

A second man was later arrested in the Preston area.

An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing.

Sgt James Pinder, of Lancashire Police said: “We have launched an investigation following a serious assault involving two men.

Bartholomew Road in Morecambe where a machete fight happened on Sunday. Picture by Google Street View.

“The incident has been recorded and uploaded to social media. For evidential purposes, I would urge people not to share it further at this time.

“Two men have been arrested by police in connection with the incident, but we know more people were in the area at the time of the offence and I would encourage witnesses to contact us.

“I realise this will have caused concern in Morecambe but incidents of this nature are rare and we want to reassure residents patrols have been increased in the area.

“If you have any information which could assist our enquiries or you witnessed the incident please come forward.”

If you can help police call 101 quoting log 0845 of May 9.