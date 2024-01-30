Homeless man left with fractured eye socket after being attacked in Preston city centre
A homeless man was left with a fractured eye socket after he was attacked in Preston city centre.
A homeless man in his 50s suffered a fractured eye socket after he was attacked in Fishergate on December 9.
Officers on Tuesday (January 30) released a CCTV image of a suspect they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Since the assault was reported to us, we have conducted a number of enquiries and now we are asking for the public's help."
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0441 of December 9.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.