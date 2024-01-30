Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A homeless man in his 50s suffered a fractured eye socket after he was attacked in Fishergate on December 9.

Officers on Tuesday (January 30) released a CCTV image of a suspect they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault.

Officers want to speak to this man following a serious assault in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Since the assault was reported to us, we have conducted a number of enquiries and now we are asking for the public's help."

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0441 of December 9.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.