Homeless man kicked and punched in the face in 'cowardly' town centre attack

A homeless man has been kicked and punched repeatedly whilst sitting in his sleeping bag in Blackburn.

The man had been sat in a sleeping bag under bike sheds in the Astley Gate area of Blackburn town centre when he was approached by two men at around 8.20pm on Sunday (January 5).

Police want to speak to this man after a homeless man was attacked in a sleeping bag in Astley Gate, Blackburn on Sunday, January 5. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police said the two men then launched a "cowardly, unprovoked attack" on the rough sleeper, kicking and punching him repeatedly in the face.

One man, a 26-year-old from Blackburn, has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He has been arrested on suspicion of Section 47 Assault and Affray, and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A second man (pictured) is also wanted in connection with the attack.

PC Kaz Garda of Blackburn Police, said: "This was a cowardly, unprovoked attack on a homeless man.

"We need anyone who witnessed the assault or can help in any way, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"We’re particularly keen to identify the man in the photos. If you recognise him, please let us know."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log number 1195 of January 5.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.