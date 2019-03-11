Hit and run driver knocks schoolboy off bike and runs over dog in Garstang road rampage

A reckless driver is wanted by police after colliding with a schoolboy on a bicycle and running over a dog within minutes of each other.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the vehicle was involved in two serious incidents in Lancaster New Road and Croston Road at around 4pm on Monday, March 4.

A silver hatchback collided with a young cyclist in Lancaster New Road at around 4.10pm on Monday, March 4.'The same vehicle then continued along Croston Road where it collided with a dog that was running loose.

The first incident happened at around 4.10pm when a silver hatchback car collided with a 15-year-old schoolboy in Lancaster New Road, at the crossroads with Burlingham Caravans on the A6.

The young cyclist was knocked off his bike and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Preston Royal Hospital as a precaution.

The driver failed to stop and continued in the direction of Garstang town centre.

Just minutes later, the same car is believed to have been involved in a second collision as it travelled along Croston Road.

Near the junction with Lindel Grove, a vehicle matching the description of the earlier hit and run is alleged to have collided with a dog that had been running loose in the area.

Again, the driver failed to stop and fled the scene, leaving the injured and distressed dog in the middle of the road.

The dog was taken to a vet by a member of the public, but its injuries were so severe that one of its legs had to be amputated.

The model of car is not known, but eye witnesses believe the vehicle was a silver hatchback fitted with mirror extensions.

We know the vehicle was fitted with mirror extensions.

PC Chris Banks, of Garstang local policing team, said: "We are currently reviewing CCTV in the local area, but if anyone has any information that could help us trace the driver of the vehicle please contact us on 101 quoting log number LC-20190305-0577."