Thieves took the York stone gravestones on Thursday night (January 14).

Police said a van was spotted in the church's car park at around 12.30am before the thefts.

"Some of the stones that have been stolen are from the 1800s and those families are still local to the area so this must be upsetting for them," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A number of historic gravestones were stolen from St Andrew's Church in Leyland (Photo by David Dixon)

Residents were outraged after news of the thefts broke and took to social media to express their anger.

One person said: "Just when you think you've seen the lowest of the low.

"Let's hope someone with a bit of decency passes some information."

Another agreed, adding: "What an absolutely disgusting crime.

"Let's hope you catch the perpetrators.

"This really is the lowest of the low."

One resident commented: "This is horrifying and truly a despicable crime.

"Shame on them."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting incident number 0401 of January 14.