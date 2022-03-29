High number of drink and drug drive arrests on Lancashire's roads in just six days

Let yourself imagine, just for a second...

The guilt you’d feel if you killed or seriously injured somebody because of a choice you’d made.

The way your conscience would remind you of it, at the most unexpected times, for the rest of your life.

50 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving on Lancashire's roads in just six days. Picture from Lancashire Police.

How you’d feel going to jail, losing relationships or losing your job.

The way your family would look at you, knowing what you’d done.

Now let this sink in: in the last week alone a total of 50 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving on Lancashire’s roads.

Sgt Steve Burton, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “We know the majority of motorists follow the law and drive safely, but there is clearly a minority who believe the law doesn’t apply to them.

“Those people make an active choice when they get behind the wheel, having consumed alcohol or drugs, to put themselves and other road users at risk of serious injury or even death.

“If you plan drink or take drugs, please do not drive. If you’re still tempted, please think about how you’d feel if it was a loved one of yours who had been killed or seriously injured.

“The law is there for a reason. Breaking it is not worth the potential consequences.”

The arrests were made between Wednesday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 29 in all areas of the county.

Sgt Burton said: “We have officers out and about at all times on patrol, stopping vehicles which are being driven suspiciously or erratically. We hope these figures send a message that you cannot drink or drug-drive and expect to get away with it.”

Those who are caught drink or drug-driving risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban.

Anybody who causes a death while drink or drug-driving faces up to 14 years in prison.

If you suspect someone you know is drink or drug-driving please let us know.