A heavy goods vehicle was stopped by police on the M6 close to junction 31 (Samlesbury) in the early hours of Tuesday morning (February 14).

The driver was pulled over because officers believed he was under the influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He subsequently tested positive for cannabis at the roadside.

A HGV driver failed a roadside drugs test after being pulled over on the M6 near Preston

The driver, a 50-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon (February 14).

“If you know anyone that drink or drug drives, then please pass us the information and we will act on it,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“You may save a life or prevent someone being seriously injured.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad