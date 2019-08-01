Here's how to Sign Up To Save Lives in memory of Preston mum Rosie Darbyshire

Have your say

Today, the Lancashire Post joins Rosie Darbyshire’s family to launch a campaign calling for Clare’s Law to be revised, to grant swifter access to information and better awareness of the scheme.

They have called it “the only positive that we can try and achieve from this”.

Rosie’s family are now calling for the following changes to Clare’s Law:

• A shorter timeframe for results to be disclosed

• Clarity on what previous offences or charges would result in an immediate disclosure of information

• A call back within 48 hours of an application being made

• Greater awareness of the scheme and how to apply

To sign the petition to revise Clare’s Law in memory of Rosie, visit www.change.org/p/home-office-speed-up-clare-s-law-disclosures-in-memory-of-rosie-darbyshire