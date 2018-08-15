Here is what to do if anti-social behaviour is making your life a misery

Have your say

Anti-social behaviour can make lives a misery, and there are several ways to tackle it.

The police are a first port of call, but local councils also have anti social behaviour teams.

Anybody experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour is urged to contact their neighbourhood policing team on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

• More information about anti-social behaviour and which agency is best placed to deal with a specific complaint can be found at https://lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/safer-communities/anti-social-behaviour/