Mahroz Basat (29), of Kensington Street, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday at Burnley Crown Court to nine years’ jailtime for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of class B drugs and dangerous driving.

Aquib Ansar, his front seat passenger, was sentenced at an earlier hearing, also at Burnley Crown Court, to three years and nine months in jail for possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

Basat was caught on camera trying to escape from the police, crashing head on with an oncoming vehicle, and just seconds later trying to force his way through traffic and becoming wedged between two cars.

Mahroz Basat, of Nelson.

PC Tom Archer said: “Over the course of a few months in 2021, Basat chose to endanger others by driving recklessly in attempt to escape justice and preyed on some of the most vulnerable members of society by selling illegal drugs. His behaviour can only be described as abhorrent.

“Following good, pro-active policing, both defendants have been brought to justice and have now received significant custodial sentences.”

Officers patrolling Brierfield came across a suspicious grey Saab in Halifax Road late one afternoon in April.

When the Saab stopped in stationary traffic in Lomeshaye Road, the officers left their van and approached the vehicle being driven by Basat.

Aquib Ansar, of Nelson.

He then accelerated, crashed on the opposite side of the road and was found in possession of £150 cash, as well as packages of cocaine, snap bags of cannabis, two mobile phones linked to drug dealing, 60 diazepam tablets and drugs packaging inside his vehicle.

Ansar was found with 45 snap bags of cannabis, a mobile phone containing messages associated with drug dealing and £415 in cash.

Only two months prior to these offences, Basat was stopped in a Volkswagen Golf after it had been seen driving at a high speed in Casterton Avenue, Burnley.

He was searched by our officers and found to have £125.50 in cash, snap bags containing tablets, and a mobile phone.

Following a search of Basat’s home, officers found: £1,950 in a Stone Island jacket, £795 in a VOI jacket, snap bags, two Nokia mobile phones, a tub of Temazepam tablets, dealer lists, and a Gucci wallet containing £450.

A car outside of his home was searched and the police found a block of white powder, a quantity of Temazepam and snap bags containing cannabis.