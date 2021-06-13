Heatwave in East Lancashire prompts police to issue open wildfire warning

A warning has been issued by Lancashire Police about summer wild fires caused by barbecues, camp fires and discarded cigarettes.

By Faiza Afzaal
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 12:09 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 12:12 pm

Officers are urging the public not to start camp fires and bonfires during today's hot, dry conditions.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "Please look after our green spaces in the hot weather. It only takes the smallest spark from a barbecue or a discarded cigarette to ignite a devastating wildfire!

"Lancashire has suffered accidental wildfires over the years that have caused devastating damage to our most beautiful outdoor spots!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are warning of the devastating consequences of barbecue fires or a discarded cigarette

"Don't get caught out! Arson is a criminal offence, even if accidental!"