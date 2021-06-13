Heatwave in East Lancashire prompts police to issue open wildfire warning
A warning has been issued by Lancashire Police about summer wild fires caused by barbecues, camp fires and discarded cigarettes.
Officers are urging the public not to start camp fires and bonfires during today's hot, dry conditions.
A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "Please look after our green spaces in the hot weather. It only takes the smallest spark from a barbecue or a discarded cigarette to ignite a devastating wildfire!
"Lancashire has suffered accidental wildfires over the years that have caused devastating damage to our most beautiful outdoor spots!
"Don't get caught out! Arson is a criminal offence, even if accidental!"