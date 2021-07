Heartbroken family of woman killed in Nelson house attack pay tribute to 'best mother in the world'

Detectives were called at shortly after 10pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance at an address in Roberts Street.

Officers attended and found a man and a woman, both in their 50s, with serious head injuries.

They were both taken to the Royal Preston Hospital, where yesterday evening Ishrat Ahmed (52) died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afaq Ahmed with Ishrat Ahmed.

Her husband, Afaq Ahmed (55) remains at hospital in a serious but stable condition.

In a tribute, Ishrat’s family said: “Our beloved mother was blessed with the kindest heart and the sweetest touch and was loved by every single one of us.

"Whilst we are all heartbroken we have the most beautiful memories of the best mother in the world.”

A 58-year-old man from Nelson arrested a short time after the incident is now being detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Magistrates this morning granted detectives a warrant of further detention so they could further question the suspect.

Det. Chief Insp. Al Davies, of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts and those of the all the investigation team remain with the Ahmed’s family and friends.

"Our focus is on achieving justice for them and they continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

“We continue to question a man on suspicion of the murder of Ishrat Ahmed and the attempted murder of Afaq Ahmed and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“I would again ask that for the sake of Mrs Ahmed’s family people do not share rumour and speculation, in particular on social media. We will continue to update people as and when we can and people can rely on us to put out trusted and factual information.

“We will continue to have extra patrols out and about in the area over the next few days and should anyone have concerns, or information, please approach an officer.

“Again, I would like to thank the community for their co-operation and support during our enquiries so far.”