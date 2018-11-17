Head teacher's appeal for CCTV help following Children in Need collection theft at South Ribble primary school

The head teacher of a South Ribble primary school is appealing for help after intruders broke in to the school and stole its collection for Children in Need.

The incident happened last night around 9.40pm at New Longton All Saints' CE Primary School in Hugh Barn Lane, New Longton.

Petty cash and the school's Children in Need donations were taken from the school office by intruders.

In a Facebook message to parents, staff and school personnel seen by the Post, head teacher James Maloney said: They broke into the school office and ransacked it, making off with some petty cash and, unfortunately, the Children in Need donations.

"If anyone saw any suspicious activity in and around this time or you are aware of local residents near us who may have CCTV footage, please will you let the police know, quoting [crime reference number] SA1824792.

"Fortunately, they did not go into the main building so all of the children's areas are untouched."

Lancashire's on-call Force Incident Manager said: "We got the call at 22.15pm.

"There was a brake in and the Children in Need money has been taken."

No other information was provided by the police.

To assist with investigations call the police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1824792 of November 17.