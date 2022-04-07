Have you seen Jamie Carlisle of Preston?

Have you seen Preston man Jamie Carlisle, who is wanted by police in the city?

By Richard Hunt
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 6:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 7:44 pm

Carlisle, 28, from Preston, is wanted by police in connection with an incident in March when a property was vandalised and threats made to the property owner.

Carlisle is described as white, of medium build with blue eyes.

He has a distinctive tattoo with the words ‘Only god can judge me’ on the back of his neck.

Police are looking for Jamie Carlisle

Police say he has links to the Ribbleton, Deepdale and Plungington areas of Preston.

Members of the public are being advised not to approach Carlisle if they see him.

A Preston Police spokesman said: “We are advising people not to approach him but instead call police if you see him or know where he is.”

If anyone has any information about Carlisle they can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log reference 1496 of March 13.

In an emergency always call 999.