Have you seen Adam Bhamji?

Adam Bhamji is wanted by Lancashire Police

Adam Bhamji., 38, also know as ‘Adam Birch’ or ‘Birchy’, is wanted by police in connection with a number of serious offences involving violence.

Police want to talk to him about a Section 18 assault in May 2020 in Bamber Bridge where two men were attacked, with one victim suffering serious injuries.

On May 30, 2021, two people attacked a man in Burscough, with the victim suffering a broken nose, eye socket, ankle and rib.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been on licence since committing an aggravated burglary in 2015 and has been recalled to prison.

Bhamji, of Morley Croft, Farington Moss,near Leyland, is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of large, muscular build, with short, black hair, brown eyes and tribal tattoos.

He has links to Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Freckleton and Preston.

Lancashire Police are advising people not to approach him as he can be very violent.

If you do know where he is provide a description of his clothing and location.