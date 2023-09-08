Watch more videos on Shots!

The 63 year old man had woken during the night, on 22 August, when he saw a man trying his car door handle, through his home CCTV system.

Since having the cameras fitted seven years ago, Mr Roberts has reported numerous incidents of this type to the police but said they ‘always get away with it’.

So at 3:48am, the quick-thinking man decided to take action.

‘I knew he was up to no good’

Mr Roberts, of Layton, said: “I was wide awake after seeing them try the car, and I had a rush of adrenaline. This kind of crime happens so quickly that by the time you report it, the thieves have long fled the scene.”

So he got in his car and followed the man while he called the police.

"He was pushing a pram but had no child, and I knew he was up to no good. I stopped him to ask for directions to delay him long enough for the police to arrive.”

The police dog unit was nearby

The man, Danny Gibson, 31, fled but he was found hiding in a nearby garden, with the help of a police dog.

"As soon as the dog unit arrived, he shouted ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’ then ran off down Beech Avenue and round the back of the retirement homes. I heard the dog barking as he closed in on Mr Gibson. It was really fortunate that they had a unit nearby.”

The have-a-go hero even stuck around while PC Adrian Greer, dog handler, and his colleague, apprehended the suspected thief.

‘Opportunist thieves’ create misery

Mr Roberts stayed and guarded the pram, which contained a drill and toolbox belonging to a local plumber.

The tools were returned the following day.

Gibson from Blackpool and currently of no fixed address admitted theft from a car of a drill and toolbox .

He also admitted interference with vehicles.

He was sentenced to a one year community punishment with 15 rehabilitation days.

Mr Roberts added: "I feel vindicated and happy that a plumber got his tools back, so he wasn’t deprived of his livelihood. They’re just opportunist thieves who create misery for ordinary people. PC Greer was really sympathetic and seemed very pleased that they’d apprehended the suspect. He thanked me for my quick-thinking and for sticking around. I hope the dog got a good reward.”

Robbie Walsh, a 36 year old plumber, said he was ‘shocked’ when he got a phone call from the police to say they had his toolbox.

Mr Walsh, of Sandersons North West, said he had to borrow tools from his apprentice until they were returned.

He told Blackpool Gazette: “It was kept as evidence so had to wait a couple of days before they could release them. Mr Roberts is a hero – jump in your car, not many people would do that. I didn’t realise how bad it was until this happened.”