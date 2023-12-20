A huge haul of stolen Ferrero Rocher, Martini Rosé, Persil laundry capsules and Lenor scent boosters were seized from car in Chorley.

PC Anderson, the newest member of the Chorley and South Ribble Task Force, stopped a car in the town at around 1am on Tuesday (December 20).

Approximately £900 worth of stolen goods were subsequently found inside the vehicle.

These included 49 boxes of Ferrero Rocher, a 24 pack of Persil laundry capsules, Lenor scent boosters, a bottle of Martini Rosé and some sparkling water.

The haul is thought to have been worth around £900 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lancashire Police confirmed no arrests were made but enquiries are continuing.

Officers are also looking to locate the rightful owner of the goods.