£900 worth of stolen Ferrero Rocher, Martini Rosé, Persil capsules and Lenor scent boosters seized in Chorley

A huge haul of stolen Ferrero Rocher, Martini Rosé, Persil laundry capsules and Lenor scent boosters were seized from car in Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
PC Anderson, the newest member of the Chorley and South Ribble Task Force, stopped a car in the town at around 1am on Tuesday (December 20).

Approximately £900 worth of stolen goods were subsequently found inside the vehicle.

These included 49 boxes of Ferrero Rocher, a 24 pack of Persil laundry capsules, Lenor scent boosters, a bottle of Martini Rosé and some sparkling water.

The haul is thought to have been worth around £900 (Credit: Lancashire Police)The haul is thought to have been worth around £900 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Lancashire Police confirmed no arrests were made but enquiries are continuing.

Officers are also looking to locate the rightful owner of the goods.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting LC-20231220-0049.

