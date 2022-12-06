The van was stolen as the driver was making a delivery in Garstang Road East, Poulton, at around 1.20pm on Monday (December 5).

Officers tracked the van as it was driven through Staining, into a caravan park and then back out towards the M55.

It was found abandoned in a car park just off Preston New Road at around 1.30pm.

Enquiries revealed two masked men had been spotted getting into another car and leaving the area immediately after abandoning the van.

This car and its occupants were followed down the M6 and boxed in off Almond Brook Road, Standish.

By 2pm, two men had been detained and a police van was en route to recover a number of parcels found in the car.

Two men were arrested after a delivery van was stolen in Poulton-le-Fylde

A 32-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and dangerous driving.

A 23-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and theft.

Both remained in police custody for questioning on Tuesday (December 6).

“Christmas has been saved thanks to some quick-thinking officers, who tracked down a stolen delivery van, made two arrests and recovered a haul of missing parcels,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We are pleased to confirm Christmas will be going ahead as planned across Fylde and Wyre.”

In an emergency, always call 999.