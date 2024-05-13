Israel Gaza graffiti treated as hate crime after homes vandalised with spray-paint in Lostock Hall
A hate crime investigation is under way after homes in Lostock Hall were spray-painted with graffiti related to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict in Gaza.
Two homes were targeted in Watkin Lane, next to the former Methodist church, on Wednesday (May 8).
Blue paint was sprayed on the doors and windows of the terraced houses in the form of a Star of David (a symbol of Judaism) and the tag ‘Oc...7’.
The vandalism appears to be a reference to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year, which led to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Lancashire Police said the vandalism is being treated as racially aggravated criminal damage.
No arrests have been made at this stage but officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries, seeking video footage of the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called on Wednesday, May 8 to two addresses on Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, to reports of criminal damage.
“It was found that graffiti had been sprayed on both properties.
“Enquiries are ongoing and both reports are being treated as racially aggravated criminal damage.
“Any witnesses to the acts of graffiti or any information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0253 of 8th May 2024 and 0319 of 8th May 2024.”