A group of men reportedly hurled a "barrage of hateful comments and insults" at passengers on a train travelling to Blackpool

The incident occurred after a group of men boarded a train travelling from Manchester Airport to Blackpool North at Horwich Parkway.

One of the men sat next to a passenger before using sexually threatening language.

Another one of the men also became aggressive toward a second passenger who uses a wheelchair.

Do you recognise these men? Officers want to speak to them in connection with a hate crime onboard a train travelling to Blackpool North (Credit: British Transport Police)

The victims moved away but the men continued to verbally assault the pair with a barrage of hateful comments and insult

The victims then got off the train, with the group of men doing so later at Blackpool North.

The incident occurred between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on November 11, 2023.

The men got off the train at Blackpool North railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)

Officers in January released CCTV images of two men they believed could help with their investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting 668 of November 11, 2023