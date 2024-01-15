Hate crime investigation launched after men hurl abuse at passengers on train travelling to Blackpool
A group of men reportedly hurled a "barrage of hateful comments and insults" at passengers on a train travelling to Blackpool
The incident occurred after a group of men boarded a train travelling from Manchester Airport to Blackpool North at Horwich Parkway.
One of the men sat next to a passenger before using sexually threatening language.
Another one of the men also became aggressive toward a second passenger who uses a wheelchair.
The victims moved away but the men continued to verbally assault the pair with a barrage of hateful comments and insult
The victims then got off the train, with the group of men doing so later at Blackpool North.
The incident occurred between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on November 11, 2023.
Officers in January released CCTV images of two men they believed could help with their investigation.
If you have any information that could help police, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting 668 of November 11, 2023
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.