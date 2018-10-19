Hate crime explained: What it means and how many crimes are committed in Lancashire

Hate crime is categorised as any criminal offence motivated prejudice.

What is a hate crime?

The nationally agreed definition by the National Police Chief’s Council and the Crown Prosecution Service is: “any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person’s race or perceived race; religion or perceived religion; sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation; disability or perceived disability and any crime motivated by hostility or prejudice against a person who is transgendered or perceived to be transgender”.

Number of hate crimes in Lancashire

1,052 - April 2016 to March 2017

2,105 - April 2017 to March 2018

1,121 - April 2018 to September 2018

Hate crime prosecutions

There were 271 prosecutions for hate crime in Lancashire during 2017/18, resulting in 229 convictions:

• Racial and religious crime - 222 cases with 188 convictions

• Homophobic and transphobic crime - 27 cases with 23 convictions

• Disability hate crime - 22 cases with 18 convictions

• Crimes against an older person - 110 cases with 97 convictions