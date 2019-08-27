Haslingden brawl murder: two men released without charge

Two men arrested on suspicion of a Haslingden murder have been released without charge, police confirmed.

Barry Tyrie, 69, from Haslingden, died on Sunday, August 25, after a fight outside Regent Street Working Men's Club at around 10:20pm.

Regent Street Working Men's Club in Haslingden.

Police initially arrested four men, but have now confirmed that a 25 year old man and a 31 year old man were released without charge today.

A 57 year old man and a 31 year old man are still in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Barry’s family and friends at what continues to be an extremely difficult time.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are doing all we can to establish what has happened and the circumstances surrounding Mr Tyrie’s death.

“We are, however, completely satisfied, that the two men released today were not involved and no charges have been brought against them.

“We continue to appeal for information and would ask that anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us please comes forward as soon as possible.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the club between 9.30pm and 10.20pm and who may have witnessed Barry intervening in an argument between a man and a woman and also to anyone who saw the altercation outside the club.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1812 of August 25th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.