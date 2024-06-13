Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Our boy’s life has been taken away by a horrible, fake individual who we trusted and who promised to care for him.’

These were the heartbroken words of Harlow Collinge’s grieving parents read out by Detective Superintendent Allen Davies outside Preston Crown Court following the sentencing of childminder Karen Foster.

Detective Superintendent Allen Davies reads a statement from Harlow's parents outside Preston Crown Court. | Lancashire Police

Foster was sentenced to 12 years and seven months for the manslaughter of baby Harlow Collinge in Hapton. Addressing the public, Detective Superintendent Davies said the devastation, pain and suffering that has been caused to Harlow’s family was magnified by the fact that Karen Foster denied any responsibility for his death for over two years.

He added that her admission of guilt was directly linked to the ‘overwhelming evidence’ gathered through the investigation.

He thanked officers, police staff and the Crown Prosecution Service in their quest for justice.

He said that anyone who watched the video of Harlow would see how ‘happy, beautiful and adorable’ he was.

Reading out a statement from Harlow’s broken parents, he said: “We do not know where to begin explaining what it is like to lose our son in the most horrific of circumstances.

Harlow's parents said he was a 'happy, smiling boy who loved to sing with his sisters'. | UGC

“Our boy’s live has been taken away by a horrible, fake individual who we trusted and who promised to care for him.

“No words can describe how it has ruined our lives.

“Harlow was enjoying his little life that he should have been able to enjoy to the full.”

“He had everything he needed. He had a family that loved him. Sisters and brothers to look up to, laugh and grown with and everything was perfect.

“He was a happy, smiling boy who loved to sing with his sisters.

“His giggle was infectious.

“He made us all laugh and was so loved by everyone he met - except for one person.”

The family added that the moment they received the call saying he had collapsed changed their lives forever and that their precious boy’s last few days of life were ‘absolutely terrible’.

Detective Superintendent Davies continued: “Watching each other watch his life ebbing away from us was heartbreaking.

“He tried so hard to fight but in the end just didn’t have the strength.

“She had done too much damage to him. The action she has taken over the last two years make us truly sick.

“We question why she didn’t tell the truth from the start.

Harlow’s parents questioned why Karen Foster (pictured) didn’t tell the truth from the start. | Lancashire Police

“It wouldn’t have changed the outcome for Harlow but it would have given us answers sooner.

“Our lives will never be the same. We have tried to salvage what is left.

“We had trusted that woman to look after our Harlow an innocent baby boy but she took that away from us and the family.