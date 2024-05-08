'Hair-raising' Lancashire Police chase like something out of GTA

The out-of-control driver nearly mows down schoolchildren in the adrenaline-fueled getaway...
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th May 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch the moment a reckless driver led police on a hair-raising chase around the streets of Accrington.

Lancashire Police shared footage of the frenzied pursuit which resembles a scene out of the GTA video games.

The adrenaline-fueled chase saw Ian Gilheaney speeding along the narrow streets of the Lancashire town after failing to stop for officers.

Ian Gilheaney was jailed for 2 years and 4 months after leading police on a 'hair-raising' chase around the streets of Accrington

In the shocking footage, Gilheaney narrowly misses groups of schoolchildren who were about to cross the road, cutting blind corners and swerving past oncoming drivers at breakneck speed.

He later abandoned the car and made off on foot, but was swiftly captured by officers.

A police spokesperson said: “He eventually decided to abandon ship and leg it – sadly for him though, we already had officers on the ground ready to swoop and swoop they did!

“Ian was swiftly arrested and charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and affray.

“As a result, he’s been jailed for 2 years and 4 months.”

